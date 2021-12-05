SXMNBA 5×5 Basketball Tournament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) just concluded their 5x5 Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021. With the Back Bay team winning the veteran division 58-55, and the Middle Region Saints winning the senior division 82-79 in overtime.



Michelet Dede, a player for the Veteran Division Champions Back Bay team, was awarded the title of Most Valuable Player of the SXMNBA 5x5 Basketball Tournament T1.



Dede has had an outstanding season with Back Bay, averaging 16.3 points per game in this tournament. He scored 21 points in the closeout game vs the No Limits team: Top ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39228-sxmnba-5x5-basketball-tournament.html