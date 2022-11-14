SXMNBA District Business Basketball Tournament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---VThe St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) is teaming up with various businesses to bring you the first-ever SXMNBA District Business Basketball Tournament. Various businesses were approached and given the opportunity to fulfill their cooperate social responsibility. What is so unique about this approach is that businesses sponsor a team from one of our districts in St, Maarten which would cover 15 reversible jerseys, insurance, and other expenses associated with the event.

Companies had a choice in the district they would want to represent them, the color scheme of jerseys, and how they would like to be mentioned as sponsors ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41770-sxmnba-district-business-basketball-tournament.html