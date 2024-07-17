SZV and Minister of Public Health sound alarm for urgent health financing reform. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Over the years, Social & Health Insurances SZV has been flexible in its policies to include measures that allow director majority shareholders (DMS) who fall outside the scope of the law to get access to medical insurance. However, in recent cases where SZV attempted to collect unpaid premiums for the registered insured, the Court of First Instance reminded SZV that premiums for sickness, accident, and severance insurance could only be collected for the registered insured, as defined by the respective ordinances. SZV is now faced with the risk of being non-compliant with the laws and increased financial risk, and as a result, has been conducting urgent meetings with the Ministry of Public Health and stakeholders to emphasize the urgency of implementing changes to the Sickness and Accident and Cessantia National Ordinances.

“The urgency we are faced with to address these changes in the law is not new. We continue to get one step closer to realizing that more persons can access health insurance, but the time is now to have these laws implemented finally. SZV is being reminded to be more strict in implementing the laws, but in doing so, it will have a major social and financial impact. We continue to be as flexible as we can, so people do not suffer more than they have to, but the real solution is to change the laws.” – Mr. Glen A. Carty, SZV Director.

