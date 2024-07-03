SZV Hosted Workshop On Managing Pension Benefits And Holistic Health & Wellness. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— SZV Social and Health Insurance hosted a workshop for a mixed group of persons on retirement and preparing for retirement on Friday, May 31, in collaboration with the St. Maarten Library. The workshop, held at the St. Maarten’s Library satellite location in Belvedere, aimed to empower participants with information and practical tips about managing their pension benefits, maintaining health and wellness while on retirement, eating and sleeping well, and taking care of their brain health.

SZV's Manager of Pension & Cessantia, Renatto Rodriguez, alongside Corporate Communications Manager Charonne Holder, provided tips and reminders to improve financial planning before and during retirement and important administrative obligations when receiving AOV pension benefits from SZV. Dr. Ruth A.G. Douglass, M.D., SZV Control Doctor, shared the importance of maintaining physical health through regular exercise and other physical activities such as gardening, as well as routine medical check-ups while on retirement. During the workshop, the participants explored ways to enhance their spiritual lives, encouraging a sense of peace and purpose during retirement. Dr. Douglass discussed the importance of a healthy diet and offered practical meal planning and preparation tips to support balanced nutrition. The workshop concluded with cognitive activities to encourage brain function and mental agility.

The workshop allowed participants to network with peers, share personal experiences, and engage with the SZV representatives to learn more about their social and health insurance benefits. Participants echoed that they were grateful for the workshop and look forward to similar events in the future.

“As part of our newest initiative, ‘Promoting Wellness,’ the topics of retirement and pension benefits are not excluded. Through this workshop, we wanted to provide participants with practical information to help support them in improving their quality of life during their retirement years. The turnout and feedback were very positive, and we’d like to thank the Sint Maarten Library for collaborating with us to make this event possible.” – Charonne Holder, SZV Corporate Communications Manager.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45543-szv-hosted-workshop-on-managing-pension-benefits-and-holistic-health-wellness.html