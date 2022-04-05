Taking the bull by the horns. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) signed a mutual agreement to produce and publish a booklet about youth entrepreneurship in Sint Maarten. Both organizations experience a growing demand from youngsters to learn more about the possibilities of starting their enterprise.

COCI became very much aware of this demand during an educational campaign at the (high) schools about the rules and regulations to start an enterprise in 2021. In the school year 2020 - 2021, the campaign engaged 372 students from 10 secondary and advanced schools. After positive feedback, continuous engagement ensued for ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40067-taking-the-bull-by-the-horns.html