Taking the Plunge for a cleaner St Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- This past weekend was fun-filled for the second Kidz at Sea SXM Coastal 2022 CleanUp group. Along with some theory work, they took the plunge and spent most of the weekend underwater.



On Saturday 30 July their underwater time was spent in the pool at The Scuba Shop where they got their first experience with Scuba diving. They then continued on to go out on the Dive Adventures boat for their first two ocean dives on Sunday.



One of the participants in the program says that for him ‘‘scuba diving for the first time was an exhilarating experience. I ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40998-taking-the-plunge-for-a-cleaner-st-maarten.html