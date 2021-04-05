Tamara’s After The Storm in “Presidents’ Collection” at the University of St. Martin. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— After The Storm by Tamara Groeneveldt was presented here last Wednesday to university president Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez, said the author of the poetry book.

The president of the University of St. Martin (USM) received two gift copies of the book from the St. Martin poet in the garden of the campus. Dr. Báez said that After The Storm would be placed in the Presidents’ Collection of the USM library.

All of the books that are introduced at the annual St. Martin Book Fair become part of the collection, said Dr. Báez.

After The Storm was launched as the ...



