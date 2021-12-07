Tangle book party, features all new generation artists at Dutch Quarter Community Center. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The book party for Tangle by Rochelle Ward has a star-studded set of artists belonging to the author’s generation, said Jacqueline Sample of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

The book launch for Tangle is a free admission happening at Dutch Quarter Community Center, on Friday, December 10, at 8 PM.

The evening’s highlight is the recital by Ward from her debut poetry book. The excitement continues with the dance performance by Jonathan van Arneman of Atlantis Rebirth.

Then there’s the exhibition of photo art by Cameron Hyman, an essential part of welcoming guests into the community center, which will ...



...



