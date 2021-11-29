Tangle by Rochelle Ward, a “haunting” new book published in St. Martin . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Tangle by Rochelle Ward (Faizah Tabasamu), a “haunting,” “sensual” poetry book, is now in St. Martin bookstores and online for everywhere, said Jacqueline Sample of House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP).

“Tangle is a living organism” with “Haunting poems that vibrate and explode in the eye and heart,” said Belizean author Sean Taegar.

“Ward draws together things that might not want to be drawn together; she tangles history, place, memory and a deeply sensual vision of human experience,” wrote Pace University professor Jane Collins in the book’s introduction.

Ward, who hails from Middle Region, writes about murder in her village ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39178-tangle-by-rochelle-ward-a-haunting-new-book-published-in-st-martin.html