Tax Service for Seniors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs, a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, in collaboration with the Tax Office, would like to inform seniors/pensioners who have not yet filed their income tax that they may still do so by making an appointment by April 5 at their nearest Community Helpdesk.

Seniors seeking assistance must earn a maximum of Naf 15,000.00 per year and bring all required documents, such as a wage tax card, interest letter, etc. to their appointment.

