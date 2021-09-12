Taxi drivers clean Jack’s Hill. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, September 11th, 2021 a group of taxi drivers representing the Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association, Airport Taxi Association, and Down Town Taxi Association came out to help clean up the Herald Jack lookout point that is frequented by the island's visitors and used as a stop on tours.

Amongst the rubbish many face masks, plastic bags, glass bottles, napkins, foam food containers, cardboard boxes, and some hurricane debris from Irma were removed.

It took 2 dumpster loads and 3 trucks to dump the amount of rubbish that the taxi drivers were able to take on. Unfortunately, the ...



...



