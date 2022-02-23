Taxi rates to be adjusted by March 31st. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The draft national decree t revise the taxi rates have been completed announced Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence.

The cost to operate has increased significantly in the past 20 years when the previous tariffs went into effect, the minister said.

The new tariffs will regulate pricing gaps that existed in the services provided such as ride-sharing and group transportation. This will go into effect by March 31st. Further communication to this effect will be cascaded accordingly.



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39746-taxi-rates-to-be-adjusted-by-march-31st.html



