Teacher’s, Essentiall & Front Line Work Family appreciation Funday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Le Sommet Foundation is currently organizing a first-ever Front-Line-Workers & Teachers appreciation family Funday, a family-oriented fun-filled day designed for community bond-building and a show of gratitude and appreciation towards our service men & women for their daily service and sacrifices.

Teachers, essential & front-line workers, these hardworking men, and women are society’s true superheroes. Dedicating themselves to serving the community! Often overlooked, undervalued, and unappreciated. They make our lives better, safer, and more secure.

Scheduled for December 11th, 2022, at Emilio Wilson Park. The event will feature various traditional games, kiddy corners, live entertainment from local acts & bands, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41629-teacher-s-essentiall-front-line-work-family-appreciation-funday.html