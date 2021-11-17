TEATT and VROMI working on revamping Front Street. | SMN NEWS

~ Revitalization of Philipsburg being worked on.~

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that his Ministry along with the Ministry of VROMI has been working on revamping Front Street and its sidewalks. Lawrence said that the two ministries have put in place a formula for these repairs of the road network. He said one of the priorities is the revitalization of Philipsburg and there are plans for the necessary components that will be done in stages.

The Minister said within the next week the plans for these repairs ...



...



