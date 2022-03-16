TEATT Minister to meet with SOL GM to discuss fuel prices. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of TEATT Roger Lawrence announced on Wednesday at the Council of Ministers press briefing that the ministry is also aware that a common point of concern in the community is the rise in fuel prices.

This is being monitored consistently by the Economic, Transportation, and Telecommunication department. The Minister said that he will be meeting with Sol’s general manager and Regional Manager in the Eastern Caribbean on Wednesday to touch on these key issues.

“We must be mindful that as part of the global market, price changes and events worldwide impact the prices locally. Right now, further ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39920-teatt-minister-to-meet-with-sol-gm-to-discuss-fuel-prices.html