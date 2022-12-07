TEATT set to Launch Online Business License Application. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), will be introducing its online business license application services on January 1st, 2023.

The Honorable Minister Omar Ottley and the Ministry of TEATT introduced the online system that will revolutionize the way we request a business license on St. Maarten. The system has been introduced to the various notaries and administration offices that help the population with various requests.

Members of the business community are scheduled to meet with the department of TEATT later this week to provide feedback. In the next few weeks, the public will be informed ...



