Teen Times kicks off project to supply schools with pantries of free female sanitary products. | SMN NEWS

~ Partners with Prime Distributors, Kooyman NIPA ~

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, September 18, Teen Times kicked off its pilot project to provide high schools on St. Maarten with a mini pantry filled with female sanitary and hygiene products. The Sundial School was chosen for the project which is being supported by Prime Distributors, Kooyman, and the students of the NIPA General Property Maintenance Course.

The project is part of the group’s campaign to combat “Period Poverty” on St. Maarten, by having government pass legislation mandating free access to sanitary hygiene products in public spaces, including schools (see related story). ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38576-teen-times-kicks-off-project-to-supply-schools-with-pantries-of-free-female-sanitary-products.html