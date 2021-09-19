Teen Times submits legislation proposal to MP Romou to end “Period Poverty. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The young writers of Teen Times have submitted a proposal for legislation that would mandate schools and other public spaces to provide free female sanitary products. The proposal follows a global movement to end what is known as “Period Poverty” and is Teen Times’ second legislation proposal presented this year to Parliament through a Member of Parliament.

Coordinator of Teen Times Nichele Abreu-Smith presented the document on behalf of her group to MP Angelique Romou who is the Chairlady of Parliament’s Committee for Youth, Education, Culture and Sports. “We recognize that this issue might fall under the committee of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38575-teen-times-submits-legislation-proposal-to-mp-romou-to-end-period-poverty.html