Teenagers outreach program: reading freaks me out. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Philipsburg Jubilee Library features another virtual book discussion. The book that will be discussed is Dear Young Black Queen, written by local author Jennifer Brooks. A group of teenagers was selected to read and analyze this book about the empowerment of young people; both female and male. The discussion will be facilitated by Angelique Gumbs. The objective of the discussion is an in-depth analysis and to determine how the contents of the book affect themselves.

Last year the same was done very successfully with the bestseller Everything, Everything by Nicola Yoon. It showed ...



...



