TelEm Group and MER settle court differences with weekend agreement. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:— The TelEm Group of Companies is pleased to announce that a significant agreement has been reached and signed between Israeli company MER and the TelEm Group of Companies, clearing the way for the premier telecommunications provider to continue with its transformation plans and return to a position of profitability.

