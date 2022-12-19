TelEm Group announces closing days for holiday season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- TelEm Group has announced the dates that its offices will be closed for the Christmas and New Year holiday seasons.

In a memo to personnel Monday, and now in a brief notification to customers and members of the public, St. Maarten’s main telecommunication provider will be closing its offices on the official Christmas and New Year Holiday dates of Sunday, December 25, 2022 (Christmas Day); Monday, December 26, 2022 (Boxing Day); Sunday, January 1, 2023 (New Year’s Day).

All TelEm Group offices will also be closed: Half day, on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Friday, December 30, 2022; and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42053-telem-group-announces-closing-days-for-holiday-season.html