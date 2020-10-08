TelEm Group announces complimentary TelCell Sim Card postal surprise. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:— 500 lucky St. Maarten residents have received FREE TelCell mobile SIM Cards complete with $10 credit in a TelEm Group “Gift Giving” promotion throughout the island.

With help of the St. Maarten Postal Service, TelEm Group delivered the gift packages last Friday and Monday, with the added bonus of $1,000 worth of Top-Up Credit to one extra lucky winner upon activation.

“Anyone lucky enough to receive a complimentary SIM Card and $10 credit may well think Christmas has come extra early this year, but it’s just our way of giving something extra to customers at a time when every little help,” says TelEm Group Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Mr. Michiel Parent.

According to Mr. Parent, persons lucky enough to receive a free SIM Card, will have to first activate their card and follow the instructions in an accompanying letter, to see if they are the bonus $1,000 Top-Up winner.

The CCO also informs that those receiving the free SIM cards and credit have until October 31 to activate the card before the free credit expires. Meantime the TelEm Group Marketing Team is waiting to hear from the lucky person who receives the $1,000 free credit, asking them to share pictures on Facebook showing the happy moment.

“It’s a fun way to introduce ourselves to new and existing mobile customers and it also introduces a new round of special campaigns we will be announcing in the coming days and weeks,” said Mr. Parent.

He says the TelEm Group and TelCell Commercial and sales teams are looking forward to springing some new surprises that customers will be truly enjoy and have fun in the process.



