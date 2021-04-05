TelEm Group announces dramatic increase in fiber speeds. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— TelEm Group is taking the roll-out of the company’s island-wide Fiber network infrastructure to a whole new level – with the launch of dramatically increased Fiber speeds for all existing and new Fiber customers.

In announcing TelEm Group’s “MORE speed for the SAME price” campaign, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Mr. Michiel Parent, says all existing TelEm Fiber customers already had their bandwidth speeds automatically upgraded during these past weeks to the new speeds being offered.

Mr. Parent says absolutely no additional charges were made for the upgrades.

“Our valued customers don’t have to do anything at all, except continue ...



