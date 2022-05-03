TelEm Group announcing new standardized low roaming rates. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:---TelEm Group is keeping the Carnival spirit running high with the announcement of new roaming rates just days after the official closing of Carnival 2022 in St. Maarten.

The new rates are specially designed to keep mobile customers connected locally, regionally, and internationally, and are being billed as the company’s lowest roaming rates EVER!

According to TelEm Group Marketing Officer, Adrian Lista, the lower standardized roaming rates is an easy and affordable way for TelEm Group customers to stay connected while traveling for business or pleasure.

“We have standardized our Roaming Rates per region, so no matter what network ...



