TelEm Group carrying out cabinet/cable repair in Belair area Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- TelEm Group technicians and contractors will be carrying out maintenance works on a telecommunication cabinet in the Belair area Tuesday - including the replacement of corroded equipment that connects to surrounding properties.

TelEm Group’s Manager, Outside Plant, Mr. Cyril Priest, says work crews will begin repairs at approximately 7:00 am Tuesday morning with interruptions in landline and internet service expected. Service will resume upon completion of the cutover of cables by 2:00 pm the same day.

Mr. Priest says property owners in the area can expect improved connections upon completion of Tuesday’s repairs and meantime apologizes for any ...



