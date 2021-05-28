TelEm Group CEO graduates with MBA. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:— TelEm Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Kendall Dupersoy, has graduated as a Master of Business Administration (MBA), from the University of Illinois, in Chicago, USA.

Mr. Dupersoy pursued the two-year online MBA degree course in Marketing & Business Administration at the University of Illinois, considered to be one of the foremost Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) institutions in the world. The university is also classed as a Public Ivy, i.e. a public university with the value and prestige of the Ivy League.

The TelEm Group CEO previously held a B.A, (Computer Sciences).

Due to ...



