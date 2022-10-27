TelEm Group CEO: St. Martin Internet Exchange point great for telecom relations. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- TelEm Group CEO, Mr. Kendall Dupersoy, says a new Internet Exchange Point (IXP) recently launched on the French side, is breaking down the telecommunication barriers between French and Dutch St. Maarten and improving services for customers on both sides of the island.

The observation was made during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the offices of the Collectivite of St. Martin in Marigot, where the territory’s new IXP, called Smart-IX, was officially launched last week. Signatories included Alain Richardson, 1st Vice President, Saint Martin; Eve Riboud, CEO, Dauphin Telecom; Jean Arnell, CEO, Computech; and Mr. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41656-telem-group-ceo-st-martin-internet-exchange-point-great-for-telecom-relations.html