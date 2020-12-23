TelEm Group contribute to festive Christmas displays in Philipsburg. | SMN NEWS

POND ISLAND:— TelEm Group is bringing festive joy to residents and visitors to the island by sponsoring four Christmas trees, shimmering lights, and various decorations in the heart of Philipsburg.

TelEm’s Group’s Good Corporate Citizenship is on full display not only by providing funds for the lights, decorations, and trees but also because of the number of employees who turned out to hang the lights and put up the displays.

“Observing social distancing protocols, the displays are really worth a visit for some pictures or videos to send to family and friends. A simply drive past should do it,” said ...



