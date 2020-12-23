TelEm Group employees praised for food package donations to needy. | SMN NEWS

POND ISLAND:— TelEm Group employees responded “wonderfully” to an internal request for food donations for those in need within the St. Maarten community.

At the start of December, TelEm Group put out a call to employees asking them to dig deep into their own pantries to help bring a smile to the faces of those in the community who are short of food.

The organizers said they wanted to make a special effort of the food donations so that they could be distributed via various organizations on the island.

Recipients of the TelEm Group food packages year included:

• The ...



