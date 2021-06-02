TelEm Group fiber sales team is coming to Jose Lake Ballpark this Saturday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This coming Saturday, June 5th the TelEm Group sales team will be at the Jose Lake Sr. Ballpark, to sign up residents from Betty’s Estate, Ebenezer, Mary’s Fancy, Saunders, and St. John’s

while they take advantage of the limited-time special offer, waiving the ANG 225 charged installation.

The offer is being made now that these areas are fiber-ready and open to new and existing customers.

The sales drive will be held at the Jose Lake Ballpark, between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, during which members of the public, and especially those from fiber-ready areas, can learn all about fiber ...



