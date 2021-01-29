TelEm Group Fiber teams working in Cul-de-Sac, Cay Hill areas Sunday | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:— TelEm Group’s team of Outside Plant technicians and contractors will be carrying out Fiber maintenance works in the Cul de Sac and Cay Hill areas during the morning hours Sunday, January 31, with some interruptions in telecommunication services in these expected.

The works will take place between 6:00 am and 1:00 pm Sunday, and is expected to take seven (7) hours – weather permitting.

Residents and businesses located in the following areas are here informed that during the scheduled hours of maintenance they can expect interruptions in their internet and landline connections.

Cul de sac

Bush ...



