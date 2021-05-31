TelEm Group introducing smart payment options for customer convenience. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- TelEm Group is making it more convenient and flexible for customers to pay their telecommunication bills by setting up new payment locations around St. Maarten – starting with its technology partner, Smart Concepts 721 located at the Carrefour Shopping Arcade, Bush Road.

The teaming up of TelEm Group and Smart Concepts 721 now makes it possible for TelEm customers to pay their bills and also carry out other transactions outside of regular TelEm business hours - including Saturdays.

“We are adding additional pay locations to provide our customers with more convenience and real-time options to pay their bills ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37720-telem-group-introducing-smart-payment-options-for-customer-convenience.html