TelEm Group investigating suspect fiber cable damage in Philipsburg area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- TelEm Group is reporting damage to TelEm Fiber cables and equipment in the Philipsburg area, saying the damage shows signs of tampering by a person or persons unknown.

As a result of the damage, business and residential customers in the vicinity of the Philipsburg Arcade, formerly St. Rose Arcade, have been affected by interruptions to voice and data services since Sunday last.

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Mr. Eldert Louisa says the damage caused is very serious and seems to have targeted certain cables that would cause the most disruption to customer service.

“Not only is such action willful in ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39094-telem-group-investigating-suspect-fiber-cable-damage-in-philipsburg-area.html