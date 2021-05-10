TelEm Group maintenance in area of GEBE water tank Cole Bay Hill Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:— TelEm Group will be carrying out maintenance work on a fiber cable in the area of GEBE’s water tank on the Cole Bay Hill and a cell site nearby, Wednesday, resulting in interruptions in service to mobile customers.

The maintenance works, once completed, will assist in providing extra bandwidth capacity to mobile customers.

As well as affecting mobile customers who use this cell site in the Beethoven area, between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Wednesday, May 12, 2021, technicians and engineers are also warning that service to the fire department, who also make use of ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37532-telem-group-maintenance-in-area-of-gebe-water-tank-cole-bay-hill-wednesday.html