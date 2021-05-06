TelEm Group maintenance on fiber cable into St. John’s Estate Saturday | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- TelEm Group technicians and contractors will be carrying out maintenance works on a cell site and the fiber cable leading into the St. John’s Estate area Saturday, May 8, 2021, resulting in some interruptions in telecommunication service to residential and commercial properties.

The maintenance works are scheduled to commence at 6:00 am in the morning and end at 5:00 pm – weather permitting.

TelEm Group Manager, Outside Plant, Mr. Cyril Priest says Saturday's works will be on the company's fiber network.



