TelEm Group & Nature Foundation team up to help save SXM coral reefs. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— TelEm Group in collaboration with the Nature Foundation are joining forces to increase public awareness about endangered coral reefs in surrounding St. Maarten waters.

The joint effort has seen the placement of special donation boxes at various TelEm Group locations along with public awareness flyers about the threat to coral reefs around the island and why steps should be taken to protect them.

It also features an SMS fundraiser hosted by TelEm Group and from which all funds raised will be donated to the Nature Foundation.

The public awareness campaign got underway, Monday, February 24, 2020, with the first of nine

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34061-telem-group-nature-foundation-team-up-to-help-save-sxm-coral-reefs.html