TelEm Group once again significantly increasing fiber speeds for customers – at no extra charge. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- One year after increasing Fiber speeds on St. Maarten, TelEm Group is doing it again - announcing another major increase in bandwidth starting this month.

The TelEm Fiber team has again massively increased its download and upload speeds at no extra cost to customers. TelEm says this will ensure existing fiber customers are getting the best value and speed to date for internet on St. Maarten – especially since there will be no change in prices while customers get even more speed.

All packages are now nearly double the speed of previous offerings. Fiber packages start as low as ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40445-telem-group-once-again-significantly-increasing-fiber-speeds-for-customers-at-no-extra-charge.html