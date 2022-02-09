TelEm Group says interruption in internet service Wednesday due to capacity upgrade. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- TelEm Group has apologized to internet customers for an interruption in bandwidth services early Wednesday morning.

Engineers and technicians were upgrading the fiber network during the early hours of Wednesday to provide additional bandwidth capacity when they experienced problems with some new routing links. As a result, some 50% of customers on the fiber network were left without internet service.

After some intensive troubleshooting, the problem was traced to a particular part of the fiber network that could not be corrected automatically, leading to manual intervention by the company’s ISP team to get routing systems back online.

“We ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39652-telem-group-says-interruption-in-internet-service-wednesday-due-to-capacity-upgrade.html