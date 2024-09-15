TelEm Group taking decisive steps to ensure financial recovery and growth. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:— The TelEm Group of Companies, in acknowledging a recent public discourse surrounding its financial state, strongly asserts that recently leaked information from within the company is misleading and is causing unnecessary harm. This erosion of trust is a serious concern, mainly as TelEm’s management works diligently to restore the company to profitability and stability.

Management is addressing these concerns directly, emphasizing that while TelEm faces financial challenges, much of the circulated information has been taken out of context and, in some instances, is blatantly incorrect. While this has caused some damage to the company’s relationships with lenders and vendors, management remains committed to a clear, long-term plan to rebuild TelEm’s financial health and reputation as a leading telecommunications provider in St. Maarten.

