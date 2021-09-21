TelEm Group to carry out urgent repairs to underground Cable serving SMMC, Fire Department and Carrefour shopping complex Thursday. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- TelEm Group technicians will be carrying out the scheduled maintenance of a main underground cable in the Cay Hill area Thursday and are informing the general public that interruptions in mobile, internet and landline service will this area will result.

Immediately affected by the works will be the St. Maarten Medical Center, the Fire Department, the Emerald Funeral Home, and the Carrefour Shopping Complex on the Bush Road. Also affected will be a number of business operations in the Cay Hill area, and telecommunication providers connecting to the damaged cable, including, UTS (FLOW); Dauphin Telecom; Orange Telecom, and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38611-telem-group-to-carry-out-urgent-repairs-to-underground-cable-serving-smmc-fire-department-and-carrefour-shopping-complex-thursday.html