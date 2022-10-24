TelEm Group’s popular poster messages motivate positive classroom vibes. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- TelEm Group is giving parents, teachers, and students something extra to think about for this school term, with a host of uplifting messages the company hopes will motivate, inspire, and encourage St. Maarten’s youth to continue to reach for the stars.

Each year the company promotes or highlights its positive poster messages on school walls buildings and also at various sports venues.

This year the messages have received a bright new facelift, incorporating images of various mobile devices, back-to-school paraphernalia, sizzling neon colors, and a mixture of fun fonts.

