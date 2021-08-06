Temporary ban on all pork products originating from the Dominican Republic due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Inspectorate VSA is hereby informing the public that a temporary ban has been instituted on the importation of pork and all pork products originating from the Dominican Republic effective immediately.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed that African Swine Fever (ASF) has been found in samples from pigs in the Dominican Republic. Outbreaks of African Swine Fever have been found in 11 of the 32 provinces in the Dominican Republic.

African swine fever is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease affecting both domestic and feral swine of all ages. ASF is not a threat ...



