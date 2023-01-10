Temporary Closure to Motorized, Maritime Traffic and Pedestrians of Simpson Bay Bridge on Thursday at 4:00 AM | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:--- The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform vehicle drivers that the Simpson Bay Bridge will be temporarily closed for motorized traffic, as well as pedestrians and maritime traffic on Thursday, January 12 at 4:00 AM.

Anyone in the area at that time should exercise extreme caution as heavy equipment will be in operation.

Drivers can make use of the Causeway Bridge to reach their destination.

The closure is in connection with the removal of the damaged Operations Control Booth.

