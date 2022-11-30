Ten students assisting EPIC Foundation as Youth Ambassadors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Ten EPIC Youth Ambassadors are assisting Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) with their ‘Why do we litter - Sint Maarten?’ project. The students, 14 to 18 years old, will assist EPIC with executing neighborhood cleanups, collecting data through surveys, and joining several environmental educational activities.

“Through this three-month EPIC Youth Ambassador program, we hope to inspire young people to appreciate their local environment and continue advocating for its protection,” explains EPIC project coordinators Laura Bijnsdorp and Riddhi Samtani.

Over the past weeks, the EPIC Youth Ambassadors have attended introduction sessions to learn about EPIC Foundation, the goals ...



