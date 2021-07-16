Tender process for new school buildings aimed for this fall. | SMN NEWS

THE HAGUE/SABA:---The tender process to construct two new buildings that will house the kindergarten of the Sacred Heart School (SHS), the Laura Linzey Daycare, and the afterschool care of the Saba Girls and Boys Sports Society will hopefully start this fall.

The budget, provided by the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science (OCW) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (SZW), is in place for this project in St. John’s, next to the SHS and the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS). The project was discussed recently in a meeting of Commissioner Bruce Zagers and Island Secretary Tim Muller with the ...



