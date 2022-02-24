Terrence Agard sponsored by ENNIA until the 2024 Olympic Games. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- Terrence Agard, Olympic Silver medalist 400M relay (2021), will be sponsored by ENNIA until after the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This will allow Terrence to give his maximum focus to his many athletic competitions in the 400M and 4x400M relay categories.

Terrence Agard is part of a successful team of athletes, together with Liemarvin Bonevacia, Tony van Diepen, and Ramsey Angela. They’d like to continue the success achieved in Tokyo in the coming years. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Terrence ran the second-fastest time of the entire field of competitors (at 43.76 seconds), only surpassed by ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39761-terrence-agard-sponsored-by-ennia-until-the-2024-olympic-games.html