Territorial Council meetings on the Webster land dispute is a waste of time — Louie Mussington. | SMN NEWS

~ President Gibbs does not care, else he would have acted earlier.~

MARIGOT:---- Territorial Councilor Louie Mussington founder of the Rassemblement Saint Martin (RSM) made clear on Monday and again on Tuesday that the territorial council meeting that is being held today Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 is a total waste of time and will not assist the Webster family that are now protesting the auction of their land by blocking the main road in the vicinity of Gedimat.

The President of the Collectivity Daniel Gibbs does not have any political will to solve this problem, if he had he ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39541-territorial-council-meetings-on-the-webster-land-dispute-is-a-waste-of-time-louie-mussington.html