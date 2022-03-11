Territorial Elections / Propaganda publication of the circulars of the lists present in the first round. | SMN NEWS

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, the first round of territorial elections will take place in the Communities of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin. In this context, the circulars of the lists in presence are now accessible to the public, in the order of display on the public highway, on the prefecture's website at the following link:

http://www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr/Vous-etes/Elections/Territoriales/Propagande/

Circulars-of-the-lists-in-presence-in-the-1st-round-of-the-territorial-for-Saint-Barthelemy-and-for- Saint-Martin

The lists that present themselves are three in number for Saint-Barthélemy and six for Saint- Martin, in accordance with prefectural decree n°2022-064 SG/SLR/BRAGE of March 10, 2022.

