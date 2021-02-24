The “2 for 1” NPOwer Conference has kicked off & there’s more to come. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, February 22nd, NPOwer kicked off their 2nd annual NGO Conference “2 for 1” with various fantastic workshops. Throughout the week participants have had the chance to join a yoga class, learn how to make simple videos, improve their social media skills, and much more!

Those interested in attending the conference are still able to sign up at any point to join the upcoming workshops for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There are still 18 workshops open to join, including workshops on Accounting, health, grant writing, taxation & budgeting, auditing, management, and more.

The main event will be held ...



