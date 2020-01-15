The 33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Lecture in Marigot on Wednesday. | SMN News

MARIGOT/GREAT BAY:— Dr. Stephanie Melyon-Reinette is in St. Martin to deliver the 33rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Lecture on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. “Valuing Excellence in Caribbean Arts” is the theme of the lecture at the Chamber of Commerce Building in Spring Concordia, Marigot, at 7:30 PM, said Shujah Reiph, president of Conscious Lyrics Foundation (CLF). “I look forward to the lecture and the positive discussion,” said Dr. Melyon, a psychologist and performance artist who arrived from Guadeloupe on Tuesday. For 33 years CLF has opened its island-wide cultural calendar on January 15 with the MLK, Jr. lecture.

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33710-the-33rd-annual-martin-luther-king-jr-lecture-in-marigot-on-wednesday.html